Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Humana by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,040,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $992,938,000 after purchasing an additional 119,760 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 35.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,409,000 after acquiring an additional 402,559 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 5.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,327,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,850,000 after acquiring an additional 64,245 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 965,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,729,000 after acquiring an additional 13,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 39.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 681,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,743,000 after acquiring an additional 192,546 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Barclays lowered their price target on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.50.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $320.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $324.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $541.21. The company has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

