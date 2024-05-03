Humana (NYSE:HUM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $298.61

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $298.61 and last traded at $304.85, with a volume of 221564 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $302.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $342.00 price target (down from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.50.

Get Humana alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HUM

Humana Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $324.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.38 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $489,300,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 550.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,808,000 after purchasing an additional 740,858 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 255.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 620,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,241,000 after purchasing an additional 446,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 35.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,409,000 after purchasing an additional 402,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.