Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Short Interest Up 5.2% in April

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported €0.02 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.05 ($0.05) by (€0.03) (($0.03)). The business had revenue of €3.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €3.70 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 8.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Idaho Strategic Resources will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Idaho Strategic Resources stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Idaho Strategic Resources worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.
