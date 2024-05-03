IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 108.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,939,557.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $475.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $525.21 and a 200-day moving average of $512.07. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

