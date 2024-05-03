iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE – Free Report) – Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for iLearningEngines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for iLearningEngines’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.
Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on iLearningEngines in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.
iLearningEngines Trading Up 7.5 %
Shares of AILE stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. iLearningEngines has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $20.00.
iLearningEngines Company Profile
Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. entered in definitive agreement for a business combination with iLearningEngines.
