Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Increased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,471 shares of company stock valued at $35,970,816 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.78.

Get Our Latest Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $242.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.