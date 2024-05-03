Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Lowered to $244.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $244.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.81% from the stock’s current price.

ITW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.78.

ITW opened at $242.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.66.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,235,056.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,471 shares of company stock valued at $35,970,816 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,180,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 23.4% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $2,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

