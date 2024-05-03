Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ITW. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.78.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $242.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.07 and its 200-day moving average is $251.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,235,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,844.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,471 shares of company stock valued at $35,970,816 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,035,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,239 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,829,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,954,691,000 after purchasing an additional 244,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,899,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,578,299,000 after purchasing an additional 97,568 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $818,408,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,951,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,234,000 after acquiring an additional 122,840 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.