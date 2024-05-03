Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,941 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $9,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 531,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,381,000 after acquiring an additional 37,932 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 963,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,465,000 after acquiring an additional 217,979 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 987,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,021,000 after acquiring an additional 454,416 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $2,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

INCY stock opened at $53.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.47. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

