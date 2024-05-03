Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX) Shares Up 2%

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Free Report) shares rose 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.26 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 2,413,833 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 769% from the average daily volume of 277,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49.

Inflection Point Acquisition Company Profile

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

