Infosys Limited Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Infosys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Infosys’ current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Infosys’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on INFY. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Infosys Stock Performance

NYSE:INFY opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. Infosys has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 52,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

