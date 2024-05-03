Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Short Interest Update

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 76,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innate Pharma stock. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Free Report) by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,423 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. owned approximately 0.24% of Innate Pharma worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Innate Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Innate Pharma stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Innate Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $3.57.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

