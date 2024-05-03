Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Position Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 285,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,796 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $10,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 33,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 458.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $2,075,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.05. The firm has a market cap of $826.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

