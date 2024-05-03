Insider Buying: Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) EVP Acquires $12,000.00 in Stock

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen J. Guillaume acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,586 shares in the company, valued at $143,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CZFS stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.02). Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $25.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Services, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 53.12%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Citizens Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

