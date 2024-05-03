Insider Buying: Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Director Acquires C$26,320.00 in Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.40 per share, with a total value of C$26,320.00.

Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 16th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 50,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.52 per share, with a total value of C$76,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 200,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$322,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 94,900 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$94,900.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 95,500 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,500.00.

Lavras Gold Price Performance

Lavras Gold stock opened at C$1.38 on Friday. Lavras Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.21 and a 52-week high of C$1.79. The company has a market cap of C$70.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

