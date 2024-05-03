Insider Buying: Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (LON:MIG3) Insider Purchases 29,638 Shares of Stock

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (LON:MIG3 – Get Free Report) insider David Priseman bought 29,638 shares of Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £15,115.38 ($18,986.79).

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Price Performance

LON:MIG3 opened at GBX 48 ($0.60) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 49.44. Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 47 ($0.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 53.50 ($0.67). The company has a market cap of £55.12 million, a PE ratio of 5,250.00 and a beta of 0.13.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Maven Income and Growth VCT 3’s previous dividend of $0.50.

About Maven Income and Growth VCT 3

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializing in development capital and early stage investments. In case of private companies, the fund prefers to invest in later stage. It does not invest in hostile public to private transactions. The fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation principally through investment in smaller unquoted companies and AIM quoted companies in the United Kingdom with strong growth potential.

