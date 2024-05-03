Insider Buying: Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) President Buys 2,670 Shares of Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) President Brian L. Knepp bought 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $46,244.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,840.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PWOD stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $140.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.28. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $27.59.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter.

Penns Woods Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.72%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Penns Woods Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Penns Woods Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWOD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the third quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 55.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.