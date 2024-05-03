Insider Buying: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Buys $10,145.85 in Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) Director Catherine A. Lynch acquired 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $10,145.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,253.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PMT opened at $14.50 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 20.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 643,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,443,000 after buying an additional 28,121 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 463,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 15,753 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.