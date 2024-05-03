Insider Buying: Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $67,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,058,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,652,172.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $67,400.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 98,438 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $624,096.92.

On Friday, April 19th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 24,200 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $151,492.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 37,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $246,420.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 11,700 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $79,794.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 7,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 5,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 57,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $400,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $175,250.00.

Tile Shop Stock Down 1.9 %

Tile Shop stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $300.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $84.46 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 568.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

