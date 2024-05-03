Insider Selling: Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Director Sells $212,220.68 in Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Equity Residential Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $65.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.82. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.34 and a 200 day moving average of $59.97.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 593.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equity Residential

About Equity Residential

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.