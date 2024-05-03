Insider Selling: Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) EVP Sells $261,795.27 in Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Equity Residential Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $65.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.34 and a 200 day moving average of $59.97. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 112.03%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.04.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,739,000 after purchasing an additional 65,982 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $1,110,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 743,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,636,000 after buying an additional 82,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

