Insider Selling: First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total value of $1,757,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,955.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 2.2 %

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,713.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $945.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1,810.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,597.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,489.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on FCNCA shares. StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,829.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 4.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 6.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 11.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 7.8% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,245,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

