Insider Selling: General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) VP Sells 13,567 Shares of Stock

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
General Dynamics Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $287.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.66. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $296.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on GD. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.06.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 42.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
