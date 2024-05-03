Insider Selling: General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) VP Sells 13,567 Shares of Stock

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $287.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.66. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $296.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GD. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 42.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

