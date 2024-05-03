Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells 2,503 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $31,437.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $34,916.85.

On Monday, April 1st, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $39,171.95.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Soleil Boughton sold 63,621 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $965,130.57.

On Friday, February 9th, Soleil Boughton sold 4,080 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $40,922.40.

On Monday, February 12th, Soleil Boughton sold 22,839 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $229,075.17.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

HIMS opened at $12.25 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $17.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 64,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 58,288 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 354.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 39,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 33.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIMS shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

