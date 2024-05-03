Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells $141,146.64 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.39, for a total transaction of $141,146.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,272.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Desantis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 26th, Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16.

On Monday, March 11th, Robert Desantis sold 329 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.16, for a total transaction of $128,362.64.

On Friday, March 8th, Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80.

Shares of ISRG opened at $377.65 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $403.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.17, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $385.56 and a 200 day moving average of $348.56.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

