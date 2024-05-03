Insider Selling: Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Senior Officer Sells C$81,000.00 in Stock

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Vanessa Pickering sold 100,000 shares of Orezone Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total transaction of C$81,000.00.

Shares of Orezone Gold stock opened at C$1.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.25. The company has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88. Orezone Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.87 and a 12-month high of C$1.70.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$92.01 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Orezone Gold Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORE. Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Orezone Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.86.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

