Insider Selling: Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Senior Officer Sells C$81,000.00 in Stock

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Vanessa Pickering sold 100,000 shares of Orezone Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total transaction of C$81,000.00.
Orezone Gold Price Performance
Shares of Orezone Gold stock opened at C$1.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.25. The company has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88. Orezone Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.87 and a 12-month high of C$1.70.
Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$92.01 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Orezone Gold Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Orezone Gold
Orezone Gold Company Profile
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Orezone Gold
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.