Insider Selling: Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Insider Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) insider Steven B. Morris sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $29,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,863.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SXT opened at $74.48 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $78.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $349.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.10 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1,486.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 44,075.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sensient Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

