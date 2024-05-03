Insider Selling: YouGov plc (LON:YOU) Insider Sells 4,496 Shares of Stock

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) insider Alex McIntosh sold 4,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 890 ($11.18), for a total transaction of £40,014.40 ($50,263.03).
YouGov Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of YOU stock opened at GBX 882 ($11.08) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,410.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79. YouGov plc has a one year low of GBX 650 ($8.16) and a one year high of GBX 1,240 ($15.58). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,021.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,053.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
