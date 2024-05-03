Insider Selling: YouGov plc (LON:YOU) Insider Sells 4,496 Shares of Stock

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) insider Alex McIntosh sold 4,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 890 ($11.18), for a total transaction of £40,014.40 ($50,263.03).

YouGov Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of YOU stock opened at GBX 882 ($11.08) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,410.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79. YouGov plc has a one year low of GBX 650 ($8.16) and a one year high of GBX 1,240 ($15.58). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,021.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,053.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

YouGov Company Profile

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

