Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP) Trading Down 10%

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (LON:INSP – Get Free Report) fell 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). 2,939,545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 84,080,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Inspirit Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £566,100.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Inspirit Energy Company Profile

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercialize a micro combined heat and power boilers for the commercial and residential markets in the United Kingdom. The company's appliance produces hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as simultaneous electrical output.

Featured Stories

