Instrumental Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Instrumental Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.3% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meredith Wealth Planning boosted its position in shares of Apple by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 9,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 3.6% during the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 29,470 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 318,764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $54,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 83,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.7% during the third quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $173.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $199.62.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.62.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 366,271 shares of company stock valued at $63,653,887. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

