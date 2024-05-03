Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) VP Tommy P. Thomas Sells 1,500 Shares

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at $320,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Integer Stock Performance
ITGR stock opened at $109.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $69.40 and a 1-year high of $123.99.
Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $414.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.78 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Integer
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Integer by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Integer by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Integer by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Integer by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Integer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Integer Company Profile
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
