Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger Purchases 4,100 Shares of Stock

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $30.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.06. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

