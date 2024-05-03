Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Short Interest Up 5.4% in April

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,280,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 72,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $30.51 on Friday. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $129.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Activity at Intel

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Intel by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,878,572,000 after buying an additional 31,575,084 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Intel by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $807,757,000 after buying an additional 8,140,835 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Intel by 44.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,556,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $952,139,000 after buying an additional 6,673,086 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Intel by 18.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,720,686 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,376,520,000 after buying an additional 6,064,950 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.