Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:IUG) Trading Down 11.1%

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (LON:IUG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.78 ($0.10). Approximately 423,680 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 159,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75 ($0.11).

Intelligent Ultrasound Group Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market cap of £26.97 million, a P/E ratio of -830.00 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.16.

About Intelligent Ultrasound Group

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes medical training simulators and clinical ultrasound software in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It provides ScanNav Assist, an AI-based ultrasound software products that provide real-time image analysis during scanning in the women's health sector; and ScanNav Anatomy Peripheral Nerve Block (PNB), an AI based ultrasound software, which can automatically identify and highlight key anatomical structures in a live ultrasound scan.

