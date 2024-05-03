International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,490,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Boston Beer as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 88.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Price Performance

Shares of SAM stock opened at $278.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $299.58 and a 200-day moving average of $332.00. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $274.78 and a one year high of $395.52. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $426.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.18 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $337.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $30,652.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,231.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

