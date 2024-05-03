International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $59.19 Million in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 55,213 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,190,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 2,854.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,622,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,176 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CGI by 15.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,190,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,239,000 after purchasing an additional 805,973 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of CGI by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,404,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,450,000 after purchasing an additional 702,339 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of CGI by 12.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,505,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,026,000 after purchasing an additional 401,717 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CGI by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,389,000 after buying an additional 132,166 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Stock Up 2.8 %

GIB stock opened at $102.11 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.07 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 11.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIB shares. StockNews.com downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. TD Securities raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on CGI from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CGI

About CGI

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.