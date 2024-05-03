International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $73.09 Million in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 134,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,090,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Celsius at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at $917,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $851,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Celsius by 761.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 190,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,612,000 after purchasing an additional 167,977 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 396.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 21,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CELH. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Europe upped their target price on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.74.

CELH opened at $74.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The company had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Celsius news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $13,749,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,404,157.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,186,215 shares of company stock valued at $80,215,119 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

