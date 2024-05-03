International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 34,927 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $87,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meredith Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 9,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 29,470 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 318,764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $54,576,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 83,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC increased its stake in Apple by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $9,262,139.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at $18,768,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $9,262,139.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,768,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 366,271 shares of company stock valued at $63,653,887 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.62.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $173.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.57. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $199.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.95%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

