International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindsell Train Ltd bought a new position in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $495,949,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $419,731,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in TKO Group in the third quarter worth approximately $136,131,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the third quarter worth $118,378,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.
In other TKO Group news, major shareholder Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 1,642,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $146,240,759.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,875,129 shares in the company, valued at $878,985,232.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.
TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.59). TKO Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TKO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.31.
TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.
