International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 352,414.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,876,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,874,744 shares during the quarter. Progyny accounts for about 0.7% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 6.13% of Progyny worth $218,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Progyny by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Progyny by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 80,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Progyny by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Progyny by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGNY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Progyny Price Performance

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $32.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average of $35.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Progyny had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $269.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 158,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $144,254.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 380,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,142,214.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 158,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,714,385. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

