International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $408.75 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,750,000. Equinix makes up 1.3% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Equinix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 92.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,548.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Equinix news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total value of $969,588.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,314,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,268. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Stock Up 0.5 %

Equinix Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $698.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $672.88 and a 52-week high of $914.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $811.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $801.59. The firm has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.77, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $818.00 to $669.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $862.50.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

