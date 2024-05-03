International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Media Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAQ. Meteora Capital LLC raised its position in International Media Acquisition by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 266,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 23,966 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in International Media Acquisition by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 149,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Get International Media Acquisition alerts:

International Media Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of IMAQ opened at $11.45 on Friday. International Media Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31.

International Media Acquisition Company Profile

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.