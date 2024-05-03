International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 2,281.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.57.

International Paper Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of IP stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.08 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $331,402. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

