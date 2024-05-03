Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Receives C$15.05 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.05.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IIP.UN shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, March 1st. Laurentian set a C$15.00 price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

IIP.UN stock opened at C$11.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$11.43 and a 52-week high of C$14.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.38%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

