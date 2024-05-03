Intrust Bank NA Invests $202,000 in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PVH. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of PVH by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 163,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after buying an additional 56,570 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $4,550,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PVH by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 173,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,146,000 after buying an additional 107,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $45,911,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PVH

In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $156.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

PVH Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PVH opened at $110.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.70. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $141.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.24.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

PVH declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.38%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

