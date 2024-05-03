Intrust Bank NA Invests $204,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNRC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Generac stock opened at $128.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.85. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.