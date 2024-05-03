Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,050,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,705,000 after acquiring an additional 134,961 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 686,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,180,000 after buying an additional 37,755 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,618,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,454,000 after buying an additional 77,137 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,946,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,228,000 after buying an additional 66,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 51,419 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCO stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.89. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $21.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0604 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

