Investors Buy High Volume of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:XBI)

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 132,442 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 33% compared to the average volume of 99,395 put options.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $88.34 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $103.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.28 and its 200 day moving average is $85.06.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $396,844,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,406,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,832,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,151,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,092,000 after buying an additional 17,221 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth about $102,900,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 627,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,850,000 after acquiring an additional 26,728 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.