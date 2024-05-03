Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,535 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,660% compared to the average daily volume of 144 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOMA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Doma from $6.00 to $6.29 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Doma in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Get Doma alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Doma

Doma Stock Down 0.2 %

Doma stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.57. Doma has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $11.08.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.61 million during the quarter. Doma had a negative return on equity of 2,120.08% and a negative net margin of 38.39%.

About Doma

(Get Free Report)

Doma Holdings Inc issues residential and commercial title insurance for purchase and refinance transactions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Underwriting; and Corporate and Other. The company offers title insurance underwriting, including policies referred to through its third-party agents' channel; and other insurance services for the residential real estate market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.