Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,535 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,660% compared to the average daily volume of 144 call options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOMA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Doma from $6.00 to $6.29 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Doma in a research report on Monday, April 15th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Doma
Doma Stock Down 0.2 %
Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.61 million during the quarter. Doma had a negative return on equity of 2,120.08% and a negative net margin of 38.39%.
About Doma
Doma Holdings Inc issues residential and commercial title insurance for purchase and refinance transactions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Underwriting; and Corporate and Other. The company offers title insurance underwriting, including policies referred to through its third-party agents' channel; and other insurance services for the residential real estate market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Doma
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.