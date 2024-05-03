Investors Buy Large Volume of Seabridge Gold Put Options (NYSE:SA)

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,395 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 42% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,384 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seabridge Gold

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SA. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the third quarter valued at $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 31.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 662,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 8.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 163.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 90,379 shares during the period. 34.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Seabridge Gold Price Performance

NYSE SA opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Seabridge Gold has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.29). Analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

